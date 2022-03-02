NEW YORK—Standing at attention in honor of their fallen colleague, thousands of members of the New York Police Department marched through the streets Wednesday to mourn an officer who was shot while scratching his ear with his gun. “On that terrible night, Officer Justin Frisch found himself with an extremely itchy ear while his free hand w as in his pocket, so he did what any New York police officer would do,” said Mayor Eric Adams, who spoke to the enormous crowd of police officers gathered in the closed-off street to pay their respects to Frisch, the ninth cop in the city who had died while scratching themselves with their firearm so far this year. “Officer Frisch was struck twice in the line of duty; once, when the weapon accidentally discharged while he was scratching his ear, and a second time, when, not understanding that the first sound had come from his own gun, he immediately fired into his head again. The New York Police Department will remember this man as a hero forever.” At press time, NYPD community had been shaken by the wounding of another officer who had shot himself in the testicles while pretending his gun was an erect penis.

