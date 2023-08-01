America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Threads Loses More Than Half App’s Active Users

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Meta’s new app Threads has lost about half its 100 million users after the app’s launch a month ago, with Mark Zuckerberg calling the regression normal and pledging to add more features to keep users engaged. What do you think?

“Who would’ve thought the guy behind Facebook’s metaverse would underdeliver like that?”

Eddie Wiseman, Depth Tester

Watch
Facebook HQ On Lockdown After Mark Zuckerberg’s Avatar Breaks Out Of Metaverse
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
This Week's Most Viral News: July 14, 2023
July 14, 2023
Ominous New Report Just Lists Places To Hide
Yesterday

“If they want to try rebranding, I hear the name ‘Twitter’ is available.”

Larice Moskowitz, Side-Gig Counselor

Advertisement

“And I’ll kill the other half if Zuckerberg doesn’t meet my demands.”

Roland Mann, Systems Analyst