Threads Loses More Than Half App’s Active Users

Meta’s new app Threads has lost about half its 100 million users after the app’s launch a month ago, with Mark Zuckerberg calling the regression normal and pledging to add more features to keep users engaged. What do you think?
“Who would’ve thought the guy behind Facebook’s metaverse would underdeliver like that?”
Eddie Wiseman, Depth Tester
“If they want to try rebranding, I hear the name ‘Twitter’ is available.”
Larice Moskowitz, Side-Gig Counselor
“And I’ll kill the other half if Zuckerberg doesn’t meet my demands.”
Roland Mann, Systems Analyst