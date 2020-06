FCC regulators are cracking down on the popular detergent brand after years of lying to the American public. Hear how Tide is responding to allegations that they tricked consumers into purchasing their product by wildly over-inflating the number of instances huge jugs of cranberry juice were spilled by children onto their perfectly white jumpers.

You can find The Topical on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and Stitcher.