Tiffany Debuts Engagement Rings For Men

Tiffany & Co. debuted its first-ever men’s engagement ring, as it attempts to tap into a new market for its high-end jewelry amid a rise in same-sex marriages globally and gender-fluid fashion trends. What do you think?
“Huh. I guess women aren’t the only ones getting married anymore.”
Sylvester Pearl, Scalp Therapist
Advertisement
“What’s next, men’s wedding rings?”
Keenan Ainsworth, Turbine Spinner
“I just wish every company would be more accepting of doubling their market share.”
Marjorie Sisson, Unemployed