Tiffany Debuts Engagement Rings For Men

Tiffany & Co. debuted its first-ever men’s engagement ring, as it attempts to tap into a new market for its high-end jewelry amid a rise in same-sex marriages globally and gender-fluid fashion trends. What do you think?

“Huh. I guess women aren’t the only ones getting married anymore.” Sylvester Pearl, Scalp Therapist

“What’s next, men’s wedding rings?” Keenan Ainsworth, Turbine Spinner