Tiger King star Carole Baskin has launched a new cat-themed digital currency called $CAT, which allows fans to buy merchandise or online experiences from her Florida animal sanctuary. What do you think?
“I’ve lost so much money on crypto this year, I’d be stupid not to try to make it all back with this coin.”
Jaden McGrath, Monocle Designer
Advertisement
“Everyone’s grieving process after murdering their husband looks different.”
Wes Garrity, Unemployed
“Wasn’t it money that got her into this whole mess in the first place?”
Priscilla Jones, Hair Brusher