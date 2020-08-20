‘Tiger King’ Zoo Closed By USDA

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it has suspended the exhibitor license for the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, which was made famous in the Netflix documentary Tiger King earlier this year, citing multiple animal welfare violations. What do you think?

“But wasn’t th e whole premise of the show about animal abuse being okay so long as you’re interesting?” Carol Clayton • Senior Cashier

Advertisement

“Great, now I have to find another wedding venue.” Frank Pacelli • Systems Analyst