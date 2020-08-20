America's Finest News Source.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

‘Tiger King’ Zoo Closed By USDA

Vol 56 Issue 33Opinion

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it has suspended the exhibitor license for the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park, which was made famous in the Netflix documentary Tiger King earlier this year, citing multiple animal welfare violations. What do you think?

“But wasn’t the whole premise of the show about animal abuse being okay so long as you’re interesting?”

Carol ClaytonSenior Cashier

“Great, now I have to find another wedding venue.”

Frank PacelliSystems Analyst

“Someone should probably check up on the humans there, too.”

Stu McGuire • Pesto Connoisseur

