America's Finest News Source.
Subscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Tik-Tok May Have Buried Posts From Ugly Users

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 11
Vol 56 Issue 11Opinion

Leaked documents allegedly show that the video-sharing app Tik-Tok instructed moderators to censor posts made by people deemed ugly, poor, overweight or disabled in an effort to artificially limit their audiences. What do you think?

“I’ll be the judge of who’s too ugly to watch for 8 seconds, thanks.”

Marni Collado • Yogurt researcher

“Okay, but don’t attractive people deserve their day in the sun?”

Jess Maddox • Cement Mixer

Advertisement

“What a relief to know people don’t hate my videos, just my body.”

Kip Andrew • Screen Door Installer

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Planet Earth Doesn't Know How To Make It Any Clearer It Wants Everyone To Leave

Timeline Of Trump Administration’s Response To Coronavirus

Area Woman's Hair Always Wet

Frustrated Dog Has No Time To Jerk Off Now That Owner Home All Day