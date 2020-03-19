Tik-Tok May Have Buried Posts From Ugly Users

Leaked documents allegedly show that the video-sharing app Tik-Tok instructed moderators to censor posts made by people deemed ugly, poor, overweight or disabled in an effort to artificially limit their audiences. What do you think?

“I’ll be the judge of who’s too ugly to watch for 8 seconds, thanks.” Marni Collado • Yogurt researcher

“Okay, but don’t attractive people deserve their day in the sun?” Jess Maddox • Cement Mixer

