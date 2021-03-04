TikTok Assures Users Worried About Myanmar That They’re Aggressively Monetizing The Situation

CULVER CITY, CA—In response to growing outcry over soldiers using the platform to threaten violence on protestors opposed to the recent coup, TikTok reportedly assured users worried about Myanmar Thursday that they’re aggressively monetizing the situation. “We want to let all of our users know that we’re keeping a close eye on the unfolding events in Myanmar and doing everything we can to rake in bundles of cash,” said TikTok CEO Vanessa Pappas in a statement, adding that the company had zero tolerance for their platform being used to call for violence without targeted ad campaigns in between. “We urge any user who is concerned about military members issuing death threats over TikTok to remember that all our lines of profit are always open, and we have moderators working around the clock to ensure our algorithm can absorb these videos and make the necessary targeted advertising adjustments. We also encourage any user who sees explicit or violent videos to use the #MyanmarMadness hashtag immediately.” Executives added that they were committed to providing a safe and welcoming environment for any soldier who wanted to grow their platform as part of TikTok’s influencer marketing program.

