TikTok has banned videos featuring the “milk crate challenge,” which showed users attempting to climb milk crates stacked in a pyramid, after many people were injured, explaining the platform “prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts.” What do you think?

“I prefer my social media-related health risks to be entirely psychological.” Calvin Alvarez, Unemployed

“That’s pointless. People will just find a new thing to stack precariously.” Anika Dunkley, Crop Artist