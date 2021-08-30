TikTok has banned videos featuring the “milk crate challenge,” which showed users attempting to climb milk crates stacked in a pyramid, after many people were injured, explaining the platform “prohibits content that promotes or glorifies dangerous acts.” What do you think?
“I prefer my social media-related health risks to be entirely psychological.”
Calvin Alvarez, Unemployed
“That’s pointless. People will just find a new thing to stack precariously.”
Anika Dunkley, Crop Artist
“Sounds like somebody didn’t make it to the top crate.”
Saeed Davidson, Pet Clothier