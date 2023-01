We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Apple CEO Tim Cook will take a more than 40% pay cut this year after criticism from shareholders, a decision that will reduce his annual pay package from last year’s $99.4 million to $49 million. What do you think?

“Hop efully, some of those savings get passed down to the company’s slaves.” Ben Robins • Unemployed

“Was 90% not available?” Nydia Gurbush • Admissions Scout