Tim Cook Unveils Air Fryer He Got For Christmas

CUPERTINO, CA—Kicking off the company’s much-anticipated spring product launch, Apple CEO Tim Cook used a widely viewed virtual event this week to unveil the brand-new air fryer he got for Christmas. “Today we stand at the dawn of a new era in convenient home cooking,” Cook said during a live stream in which he marveled over a countertop appliance that did not seem to be an Apple product and never offered a response to participants who flooded the chat box to inquire about the long-rumored AirTag tracking device and a redesigned iMac. “This thing’s amazing! You put meat, veggies, or a dessert in there, and you can cook it up with a lot less oil than you would use on the stove top. Me, I mostly just use the thing to make fries, but it has all these one-touch cooking functions that make it easy to do onion rings, wings, chicken parm, even cheeseburgers—anything you want to make hot and crispy, I guess. Plus, there’s no stubborn grease to clean up after, so it’s no muss, no fuss. Pretty cool, huh? My sister got me this one, even though we said no gifts this Christmas, and boy, am I glad she did. There’s a ton of recipes for it on YouTube, and I think you can get them for like 70 or 80 bucks on Amazon.” Thirty minutes into the presentation, only a handful of attendees remained on the stream as Cook continued to tout the virtues of the device and demonstrated how to whip up a batch of churros for a quick snack.

