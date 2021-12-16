SAN ANTONIO, TX—Coming clean about his off-the-court exploits during his 19 years in the NBA, former San Antonio Spurs power forward Tim Duncan reportedly claimed Thursday that he has helped over 20,000 women with sensible retirement planning. “In my playing days, every city we played in, I had at least a couple women who I’d call up and give advice to about low-risk, long-term investment strategies,” said Duncan, adding that in his prime, he was doing tax counseling with six or seven women per day. “What can I say? The women would just come to me. They knew I had a smart approach to SEP IRAs and wanted to see what mutual funds I felt confident in. I’d get my assistant to call them up before I got to their city, so usually they’d be waiting for me at my hotel, folders of tax preparation documents in hand. I don’t think any NBA player ever provided as many pragmatic retirement solutions to women as I did. One time, I even stayed up all night helping twins establish a spending plan. Man, the mineral water was flowing that night.” Duncan added that throughout his career, his then-wife knew what he was up to while he was on the road, but put up with it because she shared his belief that other women would benefit from having the knowledge that would empower them to make their own financial decisions.

