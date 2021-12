Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has been named Time magazine’s Person Of The Year for 2021, a tradition the magazine says recognizes a person, movement, or group that had the most influence in the past year. What do you think?

“I hope thi s doesn’t change him.” Dylan Sinback • Unemployed

“What a waste of a perfectly good meaningless accolade.” Nathan Gelula • Freelance Contestant