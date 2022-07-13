World’s wealthiest person Elon Musk recently announced he is terminating a $44 billion deal to buy social media site Twitter, the latest development in a highly contentious months-long purchase process. The Onion looks at key moments in the timeline of Musk’s bid to buy Twitter.



1970-2022: Bipartisan dismantling of regulatory structures and growing alienation at the heart of the American project leads to guy with $200 billion fortune whose fondest dream is to be liked online.



March 24, 2022: Musk asks followers to vote on whether Twitter is rigorous enough at burying evidence of Tesla malfunctions.



Advertisement

April 3: Musk moved by compelling thread on why his position on Twitter’s board a bad thing.



April 14: Musk makes offer to buy Twitter and claims to be its founder.



April 21: Musk lines up billions in financing on assumption everyone involved understands he never follows through on anything.



G/O Media may get a commission Save 32% during prime day Apple AirPods Pro Transparently awesome

These earbuds have active noise cancellation, transparency mode to let in outside sound as needed, and active EQ to ensure you get the best out of your audio. Buy for $169 at Amazon Advertisement

May 13: Musk announces deal temporarily on hold after realizing there isn’t a Twitter employee he wants to impregnate.



May 20: 500th billable hour at white-shoe law firm spent formatting memes into court documents.



Advertisement

May 27: SEC confirms it investigating Musk to determine extent to which it completely unable to stop him.



June 6: Musk stalls deal over concerns about number of Twitter spam accounts that don’t follow him.



Advertisement

July 8: Musk announces he’s walking away from deal in what’s definitely the last anyone will ever hear about it.

