On Aug. 8, 2022, the FBI raided Donald Trump’s residence in search of documents he had illegally taken from the White House after his presidency. The following timeline details both the lead up to and fallout from the Justice Department’s dramatic investigation of Mar-a-Lago.
Feb. 19, 1868
Congressman William Lawrence introduces a bill to create a Department of Justice with the sole aim of illegally investigating Donald J. Trump.
Jan. 20, 2021
Trump exits White House with classified documents after mistaking them for his personal nuclear information.
Jan. 20, 2021
Trump instructs White House movers to be extra careful with boxes labeled “CLASSIFIED.”
May 14, 2021
Barron Trump begins using a nuclear launch code as his Xbox gamertag.
Dec. 30, 2021
For a $25,000 donation, guests at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser for Trump’s Save America PAC are allowed five minutes alone in the storage room with classified documents.
Feb. 9, 2022
National Archives reaches out to Justice Department in email with subject line “You Deal With This Dipshit.”
Apr. 10, 2022
Eric Trump enters storage room, runs nose along several documents, inhales deeply, and leaves.
May 11, 2022
The DOJ successfully serves a grand jury subpoena to Trump by disguising it as a bribe from Mohammed bin Salman.
May 16, 2022
Trump refuses FBI entry to Mar-a-Lago in effort to preserve proper dude-to-chick ratio.
June 8, 2022
For several hours, Eric Trump excitedly stands outside FBI surveillance van parked near Mar-a-Lago waiting for ice cream man to open.
Aug. 8, 2022
After executing search warrant at Mar-a-Lago, FBI agents forced to wait 20 minutes for mandatory valet parking to retrieve vans.
Aug. 9, 2022
FBI returns to Mar-a-Lago after hearing there were more desserts at the dessert station than previously stated.
Aug. 9, 2022
FBI specialized plumbing division called in to confiscate over nine toilets’ worth of sensitive information.
Aug. 9, 2022
One Republican voter flips.
Aug. 10, 2022
FBI agents take an airboat tour of the Everglades to make the most of their time in Florida.
Aug. 14, 2022
Trump adds “un” to every document stamped “classified” still in his possession.
Aug. 17, 2022
Trump condemns investigators for entering room clearly marked “No FBI Allowed.”
Aug. 25, 2022
Justice Department’s entire case on verge of collapse after Trump declares he did absolutely nothing wrong.
Oct. 10, 3022
Archaeologists uncover 5,000 additional boxes of classified documents preserved on former site of Mar-a-Lago golf course.