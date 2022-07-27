The rocky political relationship between former President Donald Trump and his vice president, Mike Pence, has intensified as Pence seeks to distance himself from Trump ahead of a potential 2024 election challenge. The Onion looks back at the major moments in the pair’s political relationship since Trump selected Pence as his 2016 running mate.



July 2016: Trump decides best way to distract from his racism and sexism is by running with a homophobe.



August 2016: Trump and Pence cement bond upon realizing they have same favorite passage in the Book of Nehemiah.



November 2016: Election night sees the pair make friendly wager on whether their administration can destabilize the fabric of American democracy before their term ends.



March 2017: Pence briefly sent to New York Military Academy after Trump mistakes him for Barron.



January 2018: Pence begs Trump’s forgiveness after forgetting to include him in his nightly prayers.



May 2019: Melania Trump pats Pence gently on the head out of pity



October 2020: Pence spends entirety of Trump’s bout with Covid staring silently at a blank wall.



January 2021: Relationship finally reaches breaking point when Trump suggests Pence deserves to be hanged by his neck until his life ends.



June 2022: Pence courageously lashes out at Trump with speech saying Trump was a great president.



February 2024: All of Pence’s humiliations finally pay off when he achieves lifelong dream of ending a presidential campaign after a poor showing in the Nevada primary.

