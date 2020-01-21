‘Times’ Gives Klobuchar, Warren 2020 Endorsement

In a break from their tradition of choosing one candidate, the New York Times endorsed Amy Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren for the 2020 Democratic primary, saying the two senators represented a moderate and progressive vision for the party that voters would have to choose from to pit against President Trump. What do you think?

“Glad I wasn’t the only one thinking it took two women to do a man’s job.” Alara Farrell • Fantasy Historian

“Why limit ourselves to just one candidate who can’t beat Trump in November?” Darcy George • Chamomile Picker

