Tinder Introducing Background-Check Feature

Tinder, whose parent company Match Group also owns OKCupid and Hinge, will be introducing an in-app feature later this year that performs background checks on potential dates to flag any violent crimes. What do you think?

“Well, it would be nice for a date to show up without blood under their fingernails.” Harry Mura • Holiday Creator

“But are you really opening yourself up to love if you’re not willing to get murdered?” Jameson Sansing • Systems Analyst