Tinder Introducing Background-Check Feature

Tinder, whose parent company Match Group also owns OKCupid and Hinge, will be introducing an in-app feature later this year that performs background checks on potential dates to flag any violent crimes. What do you think?
“Well, it would be nice for a date to show up without blood under their fingernails.”
Harry Mura • Holiday Creator
“But are you really opening yourself up to love if you’re not willing to get murdered?”
Jameson Sansing • Systems Analyst
“All great love stories begin with someone passing a background check.”
Jillian Ogwin • Placemat Designer