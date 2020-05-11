Tinder To Introduce In-App Video Chat Feature

Tinder parent company Match Group announced last week that one-on-one video chatting will be available on the app later this year, though details on how harassment and inappropriate content will be monitored has not been released. What do you think?

“I picked the wrong time to be in a committed, loving relation ship.” Alice Grimmel • Step Stool Tester

“Guess it’s time for me to dig up some videos of myself when I was thinner and less bald.” Greg Pennelegion • Brick Inspector

“If we can’t waste people’s time in person, this is the next best thing.” Andros Calandrelli • Blood Scientist