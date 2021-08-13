Whether you’ve just moved or want to upgrade your current decor, it’s essential to know what you’re looking for before buying new furniture. The Onion offers helpful tips for making the most of your new furniture purchases.
- First, confirm that your apartment building allows furniture.
- Don’t go to the store sleepy or you’ll end up buying more beds than you actually need.
- Try to envision how the item will look in your home, completely enveloped in a thick layer of pet fur.
- Be mindful that the colors you choose don’t clash with your home’s filth.
- Practice stubbing your toe to get a feel for the corners you’ll be injuring yourself on for the next 10 years.
- Slam drawers and cabinets in the store to ensure that once they’re in your house you’ll be able to emphasize a point.
- Go ahead and splurge. You’re still likely to get at least 10 bucks back when you resell it on Craigslist.