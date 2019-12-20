Tips For Displaying Artwork In Your Home

Whether it’s a child’s drawing or an expensive piece, artwork can really make a difference in how a home looks and feels. The Onion offers tips for displaying works of art in your home.

Avoid damage from sunlight by hanging paintings facing the wall.



Present a mix of small and large canvases so guests will think you know what you’re doing.



Cheap art can look great as long as you display it in an expensive house.



The one on the left is a little crooked.



Choose a theme for your decorations, such as “cool” or “pretty.”



Create juxtaposition within your collection by asking the ugliest person you know to constantly hold up your best piece.



Think you can handle a measuring tape, tough guy?



If you’re looking to score some free art, most galleries toss all their unused works in the dumpster at the end of the day.



Cut out the middleman by simply displaying cash.

