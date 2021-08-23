It’s been a long wait for fans of Tim Schafer’s mind-bending platformer Psychonauts to see a sequel—15 and a half years, to be precise—but the wait to join Raz and the rest of his psychic crew is finally over! Here are some tips to help you get started in Psychonauts 2.
Practice Your Psi-Powers In Real Life
The best way to learn how to use your in-game psychic abilities is to practice telekinesis in the real world before picking up the controller.
Prepare For The Old AND The New
Psychonauts 2 will include some old familiar PSI Powers, such as Pyrokinesis and Clairvoyance, but prepare for some new ones as well, such as Memory Repression and Generalized Anxiety Disorder.
If You Get Stuck, You Can Call Tim Schafer For Help
He gave us his personal phone number, just hit us up and we can send it to you if you need help with anything.
Get To Know Raz
Before taking control of the main character, maybe get to know him a little bit. Take him out for drinks, chat and learn about his interests, and just become his friend.The best way to learn how to use your in-game psychic abilities is to practice telekinesis in the real world before picking up the controller.
Lower Your Expectations
It’s been 16 years since the first Psychonauts was released. Things have changed. You’ve changed. This sequel won’t bring you back to those nostalgic times; those times only exist in your mind. Let go of your past and just live in the present.
Plant Your Feet Shoulder-Width Apart And Pivot On Your Dominant Foot
Utilizing the rotational energy of your lower body and core will help generate more powerful button presses than gaming from the shoulder alone.
Probably Do Most Of The Same Stuff As Our Tips For Getting Started On Subnautica Guide
Look, we’re happy to keep telling you to check your map often and be sure to look for collectible items every single time a new game comes out, but at a certain point maybe you should be internalizing some of the really evergreen shit, yeah?
Toss Out The Safety Rails
This game is all about digging into unbridled depths of the human mind, so to best enjoy it you’ll need to carefully flush your psych meds and brick your phone.
Wrap Your Controller
As the gameplay is highly dependent on telepathic abilities, be sure to wrap your controller in aluminum foil to avoid accidental exposure to raw psychic power.
Contribute To Your FSA
You may be tempted to spend all of your psitanium on items and upgrades, but consider setting aside some of that currency for your in-game Flexible Spending Account. Doing so will allow you to spend pre-tax psitanium on Raz’s much-needed talk therapy and other wellness tools.
Earn A Master’s Degree From An Accredited Psychotherapy Program
While the game can be enjoyed by a lay person, understanding the minutia of Jungian and attachment-based psychoanalysis will be the key to enjoying every last bit of game. Yes, you may end up 80 grand in debt, but you’ll be thanking us when Raz’s use of cognitive behavioral therapy becomes a main gameplay mechanic.
Look Inward
Before jumping into the world of Psychonauts 2, take a moment to reflect on your own mental health. How are you really? Do you play video games to escape the uncomfortable realities of who you are? Are you truly happy? Nevermind, nevermind. Gaming is cool, forget all the stuff we just said.
