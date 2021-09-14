The latest release from Arkane Studios is finally hitting next-gen consoles, and we couldn’t be more excited to give the lowdown on how to dive into this mind-bending action odyssey. Here are tips for getting started with Deathloop!
Do Your Homework
To understand the precedent of time travel in video games, check out classics such as Bubble Bobble (1986), Bubble Bobble Part 2 (1993), or Bubble Memories: The Story of Bubble Bobble III (1995)
Ask Your Gaming Sommelier For Wine Pairings
You’re going to feel like a rube if you accidentally drink a Merlot while playing a white wine-leaning game like Deathloop. Get help from a professional about the best wine pairings to make your gaming experience really pop.
Swim For It
A little-known tip for escaping the game’s island is that you can just start swimming for the mainland and it’s over in, like, 30 minutes.
Use The Stick
While Deathloop is chock full of gadgets and powers, there’s nothing wrong with simply beating your target to death with a stick like the good old days.
Etch Days Until Xbox Release Onto Your Wall
As a temporary PS5 exclusive, it makes sense to grab a kitchen knife, jam it into the drywall, and scratch out the days until you can finally play Deathloop on your Xbox Series X.
Prepare For A Mindblowing Game Mechanic
In Deathloop, if you fail a mission, you get to reset and try again. Amazing. A truly groundbreaking advancement in gaming technology.
Befriend The Development Team For Tips And Tricks
We’re just a group of gaming journalists, but the folks at Arkane actually made this thing! Travel to their headquarters, linger outside the front door, and see if anyone who leaves wants to grab drinks or hang out with you. Then all you have to do is ask for some tricks and tips and you’re well on your way to mastering Deathloop!
Give Your Old Man A Hug
What, the robust processing power of next-gen consoles transposing the general gameplay style of Dishonored onto an open-world format made you too good to hug your ol’ Pops all of a sudden? Come on now, get over yourself and show this old fella some love!
Listen Closely
Enemies will have conversations when they don’t detect your presence, so be sure to listen in so you can learn who on the island is being real and who’s a fake friend just pretending to like you to get ahead. Cut these people out of your life. They are toxic and absolutely do not deserve your friendship.
Travel Through A Time Loop Or Two To Become Familiar
With the game based around the concept of time loops, it wouldn’t hurt to experience a few in your free time so you know what you’re getting into.
No Time To Waste
Remember you have a limited amount of time, so be sure to spend it amassing experiences, not things. Tell your loved ones how much they mean to you, for life is so very short and so very fragile, and despite what video games teach us, death is so very permanent.
