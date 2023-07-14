Tips For Going Through A Divorce

Local

Tips For Going Through A Divorce

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Tips For Going Through A Divorce

About half of all marriages end in divorce, in what can be an incredibly painful process for a couple to go through. The Onion offers some helpful tips for taking stress and anxiety out of a divorce.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 10

Take a moment to be grateful that you’re not nearly wealthy enough to have any meaningful assets to fight over.

Take a moment to be grateful that you’re not nearly wealthy enough to have any meaningful assets to fight over.

Image for article titled Tips For Going Through A Divorce
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 10

If you have young children, consider staying together until they’re old enough to wish you’d ended this loveless charade years ago.

If you have young children, consider staying together until they’re old enough to wish you’d ended this loveless charade years ago.

Image for article titled Tips For Going Through A Divorce
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 10

If you let her keep the house, she may consider taking you back.

If you let her keep the house, she may consider taking you back.

Image for article titled Tips For Going Through A Divorce
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 10

Rather than looking at the situation as the end of a fruitful relationship with your spouse, try looking at it as the beginning of a fruitful relationship with your divorce lawyer.

Rather than looking at the situation as the end of a fruitful relationship with your spouse, try looking at it as the beginning of a fruitful relationship with your divorce lawyer.

Image for article titled Tips For Going Through A Divorce
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 10

Remind your children that this isn’t their fault, but they definitely aren’t making it easier.

Remind your children that this isn’t their fault, but they definitely aren’t making it easier.

Image for article titled Tips For Going Through A Divorce
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 10

Don’t forget to take care of yourself emotionally and physically during the process so you can really stick it in your ex’s fat fucking face.

Don’t forget to take care of yourself emotionally and physically during the process so you can really stick it in your ex’s fat fucking face.

Image for article titled Tips For Going Through A Divorce
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 10

Keep the lines of communication between you and your ex open in order to avoid your twin daughters reconnecting at sleepaway camp and hatching a plan to make you two fall in love all over again.

Keep the lines of communication between you and your ex open in order to avoid your twin daughters reconnecting at sleepaway camp and hatching a plan to make you two fall in love all over again.

Image for article titled Tips For Going Through A Divorce
Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 10

Consider your divorce an opportunity to make the same catastrophic mistake with someone else.

Consider your divorce an opportunity to make the same catastrophic mistake with someone else.

Image for article titled Tips For Going Through A Divorce
Advertisement

10 / 10