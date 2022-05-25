More couples are opting to have a friend or family member officiate a wedding rather than a member of the clergy, but that can put pressure on the officiant to make sure the ceremony goes smoothly. The Onion offers helpful tips for officiating a wedding.
- Mention up top that you’re not clergy so everyone knows this is just for show and doesn’t really count.
- Order T-shirt that says “minister.”
- If outdoors, openly dare God to ruin this blessed gathering.
- Flash a gun early on to deter any ex-lovers thinking of objecting.
- Avoid rolling your eyes at the groom when you get to the part about being faithful.
- Drop in words like “wedding” and “officiant” to make your speech SEO-friendly.
- Make sure your speech is a balanced mix of heartfelt stories about the couple and timely political takes.
- Limit ad breaks to no more than three in a half-hour service.
- Don’t get caught up in the moment and kiss the bride or groom yourself.
- Remember, there’s a huge chance their marriage won’t work out, so decide now whose side you’re on.
