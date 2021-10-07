The latest in the Far Cry series of open-world first-person shooters is finally upon us. But before you dive into all that tropical, Giancarlo Esposito-starring goodness, here are some tips to get you started in Far Cry 6.
Don’t Fall In The Hole
Don’t Fall In The Hole
Right after the opening cutscene, there’s a chance your character will fall into a giant hole in the island. There’s no way out, and the game won’t let you restart. 90% of players fall into the hole, but the developers say there’s no way to remove it.
Get Creative With Your Weapons
Get Creative With Your Weapons
Nearly everything in the game can be fashioned into some kind of gun, so be sure to experiment with a few variations until you find the only good one and use that for the rest of the game.
Wipe Your Memory Of The Plot Of Breaking Bad
Wipe Your Memory Of The Plot Of Breaking Bad
With Giancarlo Esposito portraying the game’s dictator, it’s important to erase any memory you have of him playing Gus Fring in Breaking Bad as he is almost guaranteed to play beat-for-beat the exact some villain in this one.
Mash A As Fast As You Possibly Can
Mash A As Fast As You Possibly Can
Hey, something is bound to happen.
Prepare For A Chaotic New Location
Prepare For A Chaotic New Location
Richard Branson’s private sex island, Yara, is a bold choice for Far Cry 6’s setting.
Just Give Us A Fucking Second And Let Us Think
Just Give Us A Fucking Second And Let Us Think
Look, gamers, we’re trying to come up with some good Far Cry 6 tips here, but constantly going, “NEXT SLIDE, NEXT SLIDE” at us every 10 seconds isn’t helping, all right?
Kill Giancarlo Esposito’s Character
Kill Giancarlo Esposito’s Character
He’s definitely going to be a bad guy, so if you have a chance, you should probably kill him.
Be Prepared For Moral Choices
Be Prepared For Moral Choices
In purchasing the latest Far Cry, you’ll have to make a difficult ethical choice: in this case, whether to give money to a publisher that fostered a culture of sexual harassment and abuse for years, and barely punished the executives who created and oversaw that culture to even buy the game. Choose wisely!
All slides
- Tips for Starting Out In ‘Far Cry 6’
- Don’t Fall In The Hole
- Get Creative With Your Weapons
- Wipe Your Memory Of The Plot Of Breaking Bad
- Mash A As Fast As You Possibly Can
- Prepare For A Chaotic New Location
- Just Give Us A Fucking Second And Let Us Think
- Kill Giancarlo Esposito’s Character
- Be Prepared For Moral Choices