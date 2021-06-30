America's Finest News Source.
Tips For Staying Safe During A Heat Wave

Record heat has hit parts of the Pacific Northwest as part of a general trend of global warming, putting people unused to such extreme heat in potential danger. The Onion offers helpful tips for staying safe during a heat wave.

  • To protect your skin, use UV protection like a house with an air conditioner.
  • Check on any friends and family members too self-conscious to wear shorts.
  • Avoid two-alarm chili or higher.
  • Your elderly neighbors might need extra help, so be sure your walls are nice and soundproof.
  • Avoid strenuous exercise—let Netflix autoplay the next episode for you.
  • Escape the sun by burying yourself in the ground.
  • If you or a loved one starts showing symptoms of a heat stroke, stay calm and cool off with a refreshing 7-Eleven Peach Perfect Slurpee™.
  • Ensure your car windows are properly tinted to block busybodies from noticing your pets left inside.