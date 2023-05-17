With summer around the corner, Americans will be taking more trips, and studies show that those trips increasingly include their pets. The Onion provides helpful tips for traveling with your pet.

Look into a pet-friendly hotel or, alternatively, a human-friendly dog kennel.

Easily track your pet by having it swallow your Apple Watch.

Never leave a pet in a car unless your baby is watching it.

Some cats just need their own space, so don’t forget to book them an extra hotel room.

Popular urination destinations for dogs include Chamberlain, SD; Staunton, VA; and northern Minnesota’s Mesabi Range.

Sure, your ball python will probably appreciate the Louvre.

Put a human hat on your dog so you can drive in the carpool lane.

Give your fellow plane passengers a heads-up that your German shepherd poops where he pleases, and it’s better for everyone to just let him do it.

Reduce your pet’s stress by getting them their own emotional-support animal.

Maybe realize you can go four days without your dog.