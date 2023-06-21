ATLANTIC OCEAN—In the midst of a frantic search for the missing OceanGate submersible on Wednesday, rescue teams reportedly detected the sound of Savage Garden’s “Truly, Madly, Deeply” playing underwater. “We have yet to identify the source, but nearby the site of Titan ’s disappearance, we began picking up the upbeat percussions and tenor vocalizations of Darren Hayes and Daniel Jones,” said U.S. Coast Guard Captain Jamie Frederick, noting that the emanations of “ I’ll be your dream/ I’ll be your wish/ I’ll be your fantasy”

reverberating through the water was unlikely to just be the result of natural oceanic processes. “When our sonar first detected the 1997 pop hit, we thought that it might be indicative of the sub’s location, but that remains to be seen. A lot of people think the song is corny, but in this instance, it is leading us to hope that there are survivors. We’re looking about 300 miles off the coast of Cape Cod, where we hear the song seamlessly fade out and back into itself on a loop.” At press time, Captain Frederick revealed that rescuers were originally debating whether the song was made by Sound Garden or Savage Garden because the two music groups are so similar in name and active around the same time, and that it was easy to get confused in light of the crisis situation, but eventually they looked it up on Spotify and figured it out.