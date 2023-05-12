Title 42, the Covid-era public health emergency measure that allowed for the quick expulsion of migrants at the border and nearly halted the processing of asylum applications for more than three years, has expired, with tens of thousands of people who have been waiting in Mexico after fleeing from violence, poverty, and political instability expected to make their way to the border. What do you think?

“I have bad news for anyone immigrating to America to flee violence and poverty.” Elizabeth Roper, Rubber Harvester

“It’ll be such a relief to go back to the pre-Covid way of discriminating against migrants.” Diego Migues, Brand Consultant

