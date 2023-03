We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Toblerone will drop images of the Matterhorn and Swiss flag from its packaging to avoid violating Swiss laws that protect national symbols after the company moved some production abroad to Slovakia. What do you think?

“I thought airports mad e Toblerones.” Jasmine Emas, Systems Analyst

“This isn’t something Switzerland can just let slide like it’s Nazism.” Theo Castine, Shortcut Specialist