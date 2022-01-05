DEL CITY, OK—Calling the incident a tragedy that could have easily been prevented, authorities announced Wednesday that a local 2-year-old had died in an accidental shooting after discovering his father’s gun hidden under a pile of guns. “Our hearts go out to the family of the child who lost his life in this horrible tragedy, which might have been averted if only the father had locked his firearm away instead of storing it beneath a small heap of other firearms,” said Del City Police Department spokesman Roy Allen, describing how the toddler, whose name is being withheld, discovered the loaded Glock 9 mm pistol in his family’s gun closet at the bottom of a cache of loaded handguns, AR-15s, and Remington pump-action shotguns. “You can only imagine what was going through the parents’ minds when they heard a shot from upstairs and both dropped their guns to go see what had happened. It’s unfortunate, because the father clearly believed he was doing the right thing by storing his pistol out of sight under his other pistols. But things like this can happen if you don’t stow your weapons safely beneath something larger, like a rocket-propelled grenade launcher or shoulder-fired antiaircraft missile.” Reached for comment, representatives from the National Rifle Association urged parents to practice firearm safety by having a frank talk with their children about how they would kill them if they ever touched their guns.

