Tokyo 2020 Olympics President Resigns Following Sexist Comments

Yoshiro Mori, the president of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, will step down from his position after remarks he made about women during a board of trustees meeting were leaked to the public last week. What do you think?

“I’m sure if he’d known his comments were going to cost him his job, he would have said them quieter.” Giselle Baker, Spittoon Dumper

“I guess Japan isn’t at all the gender-blind utopia I’d heard.” Judah Candusso, Systems Analyst