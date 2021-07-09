Tokyo Olympics Bans Spectators After State Of Emergency Declared

Japan has announced that the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead under a state of emergency but without any spectators at events taking place in the capital amid the recent surge in coronavirus cases . What do you think?

“I didn’t fly across an ocean after lying about getting vaccinated only to watch the games on TV like some chump.” Edward Martinez, Unemployed

Advertisement

“Sounds like someone forgot to order bleachers.” Lois Trieu , Punishment Strategist