Tokyo school officials announced they will drop controversial dress code policies for high school students, including those regulating hairstyles and underwear color and patterns. What do you think?
“Good. As a parent of a high school junior, it’s my job to pick his underwear.”
Julie Duncan, Gutter Expert
“Sorry, but no teenager has the right to express themselves.”
Anton Macholtz, Fabric Cutter
“These kids are going to be so disappointed when they realize that wearing different-colored underwear doesn’t just magically make all of their problems go away.”
Carlos Valerio, Horologist