Tom Brady has officially announced his retirement from the NFL after 22 record-breaking seasons, ending his career after winning seven Super Bowls with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What do you think?
“I knew that wuss would quit sooner or later.”
Greg Sabella, Hangover Apothecary
“The pandemic has made a lot of people question their careers.”
Bill Attisha, Unemployed
“There’s more to life than football once you realize you won’t win another Super Bowl.”
Jane Tunkel, Dehydration Adviser