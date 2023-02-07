Tom Brady Fans React To His Retirement

After 23 years in the NFL, including a brief 40-day retirement followed by a final season with the Buccaneers, Tom Brady has finally decided to retire again. The Onion asked his fans to describe how they felt, and this is what they said.
Ron Curtis, Accountant
“I can’t wait to see what CTE leads him to do next.”
Derek Smith, Lawyer
“Whatever I said when he did this the first time is how I still feel now, I guess.”
Tom Brady, Retired
“Now I’ll have plenty of time to…wait…oh God…the deafening silence…”
Drew Bledsoe, Hermit
“Tom? Tom Brady? I haven’t heard that name in years.”
Rhonda Campbell, Pet Sitter
“He should take up a hobby to keep his mind active and engaged in retirement.”
Oliver Ward, Mechanic
“Who am I supposed to blame for all my problems now?”
Meghna Chatterjee, Architect
“I’m just bracing myself for him being more comfortable openly talking about his political beliefs.”
Kari Carr, Welder
“He led the NFL in QB retirements, and that speaks for itself.”
Allen Costa, Financial Advisor
“Hopefully he’s fully vested in his 401(k).”
Rob Gronkowski, Former NFL Player
“I’m not getting him another card.”
Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner
“I outlasted you, bitch.”
Peyton Manning, Broadcaster
“Never heard of him.”
Gisele Bündchen, Model
“As he should. The court decided that I got football in the divorce.”
Enrique Cruz, Pharmacist
“He’ll be back when he realizes his family has no shot of even getting a wildcard spot.”
Patrick McClellan, Welder
“I’m going to kill myself.”
Fran Talinski, Bank Teller
“I bet he can’t wait to eat a strawberry.”
Dave McCarthy, DMV Assistant Manager
“It’s wonderful that he’ll have more time to devote to his wife and children. What’s that? Ah. His children, then.”
Pam Brule, Waffle House
“We’re always hiring.”
