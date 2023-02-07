Tom Brady Fans React To His Retirement

Opinion

Tom Brady Fans React To His Retirement

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Tom Brady Fans React To His Retirement

After 23 years in the NFL, including a brief 40-day retirement followed by a final season with the Buccaneers, Tom Brady has finally decided to retire again. The Onion asked his fans to describe how they felt, and this is what they said.

Advertisement

Ron Curtis, Accountant

Ron Curtis, Accountant

Image for article titled Tom Brady Fans React To His Retirement

“I can’t wait to see what CTE leads him to do next.”

Advertisement

Derek Smith, Lawyer

Derek Smith, Lawyer

Image for article titled Tom Brady Fans React To His Retirement

“Whatever I said when he did this the first time is how I still feel now, I guess.”

Advertisement

Tom Brady, Retired

Tom Brady, Retired

Image for article titled Tom Brady Fans React To His Retirement

“Now I’ll have plenty of time to…wait…oh God…the deafening silence…”

Advertisement

Drew Bledsoe, Hermit

Drew Bledsoe, Hermit

Image for article titled Tom Brady Fans React To His Retirement

“Tom? Tom Brady? I haven’t heard that name in years.”

Advertisement

Rhonda Campbell, Pet Sitter

Rhonda Campbell, Pet Sitter

Image for article titled Tom Brady Fans React To His Retirement

“He should take up a hobby to keep his mind active and engaged in retirement.”

Advertisement

Oliver Ward, Mechanic

Oliver Ward, Mechanic

Image for article titled Tom Brady Fans React To His Retirement

“Who am I supposed to blame for all my problems now?”

Advertisement

Meghna Chatterjee, Architect

Meghna Chatterjee, Architect

Image for article titled Tom Brady Fans React To His Retirement

“I’m just bracing myself for him being more comfortable openly talking about his political beliefs.”

Advertisement

Kari Carr, Welder

Kari Carr, Welder

Image for article titled Tom Brady Fans React To His Retirement

“He led the NFL in QB retirements, and that speaks for itself.”

Advertisement

Allen Costa, Financial Advisor

Allen Costa, Financial Advisor

Image for article titled Tom Brady Fans React To His Retirement

“Hopefully he’s fully vested in his 401(k).”

Advertisement

Rob Gronkowski, Former NFL Player

Rob Gronkowski, Former NFL Player

Image for article titled Tom Brady Fans React To His Retirement

“I’m not getting him another card.”

Advertisement

Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner

Roger Goodell, NFL Commissioner

Image for article titled Tom Brady Fans React To His Retirement

“I outlasted you, bitch.”

Advertisement

Peyton Manning, Broadcaster

Peyton Manning, Broadcaster

Image for article titled Tom Brady Fans React To His Retirement

“Never heard of him.”

Advertisement

Gisele Bündchen, Model

Gisele Bündchen, Model

Image for article titled Tom Brady Fans React To His Retirement

“As he should. The court decided that I got football in the divorce.”

Advertisement

Enrique Cruz, Pharmacist

Enrique Cruz, Pharmacist

Image for article titled Tom Brady Fans React To His Retirement

“He’ll be back when he realizes his family has no shot of even getting a wildcard spot.”

Advertisement

Patrick McClellan, Welder

Patrick McClellan, Welder

Image for article titled Tom Brady Fans React To His Retirement

“I’m going to kill myself.”

Advertisement

Fran Talinski, Bank Teller

Fran Talinski, Bank Teller

Image for article titled Tom Brady Fans React To His Retirement

“I bet he can’t wait to eat a strawberry.”

Advertisement

Dave McCarthy, DMV Assistant Manager

Dave McCarthy, DMV Assistant Manager

Image for article titled Tom Brady Fans React To His Retirement

“It’s wonderful that he’ll have more time to devote to his wife and children. What’s that? Ah. His children, then.”

Advertisement

Pam Brule, Waffle House

Pam Brule, Waffle House

Image for article titled Tom Brady Fans React To His Retirement

“We’re always hiring.”

Advertisement

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

Things Never To Say To A Tom Brady Fan

Greatest College Football Rivalries

Celebrities Reveal Why They Actually Divorced Their Spouse

Back To Homepage

Advertisement