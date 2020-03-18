Tom Brady Leaves New England Patriots

Quarterback Tom Brady announced that he is a free agent after 20 years with the New England Patriots, though it is rumored he plans to sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. What do you think?

“Risky to walk away from a paycheck when we’re on the brink of a recession.” Jeff Hall • Snake Tycoon

“Hopefully, he has some coworkers he can count on to act as references.” Eddie Bennett • Clay Transporter

Advertisement