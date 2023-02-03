Tom Brady Retires Again

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has announced his second retirement from the NFL a year after announcing it the first time and after a regular season in which his Buccaneers finished with an 8-9 record. What do you think?

“Years from now he’ll be rememb ered as one of Gisele’s top five relationships, hands down.” Blake Samuel, Unemployed

“I wish him luck with whatever fails to satisfy him next.” Georgia Szpack, Survey Distributor