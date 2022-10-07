TAMPA BAY, FL—Promising that together, there was nothing the former teammates couldn’t do, Tom Brady reportedly urged Rob Gronkowski on Friday to join him in Tampa for his last year of marriage. “Hey man, I know you said you were done, but there’s no one else I’d want alongside me for my final year with Gisele and the kids,” said Brady, adding that Gronkowski’s size, speed, and high touchdown percentage made him the perfect match for one last go at holy matrimony. “Come on, man, it could be epic! We’ve got amazing weather in Tampa. I’ve got a huge house. I know you still got something in the tank. Just think about how much we’ll score. It’ll be like The Last Dance for us. Antonio Brown is already coming back. You know it would feel good to get one more wedding ring.”At press time, Gronkowski, who reportedly agreed to a blockbuster deal with Brady, had been released from the marriage after suffering several debilitating concussions.