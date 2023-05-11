HOLLYWOOD—Addressing his commitment to performing all his own work in a recent interview, actor and noted Scientologist Tom Cruise explained Thursday how he pulled off the stunt of helping cover up Shelly Miscavige’s disappearance. “The higher-ups always want someone to step in to do this kind of dirty work for me, but I knew I had to get in there and kidnap Shelly myself,” said Cruise, who described the grueling training regimen and planning he endured to prepare for the abduction he performed as a favor to close friend and current Scientology leader David Miscavige. “It was definitely really tricky, especially considering we knew we only had one shot at it. I personally had to drive the van, use the chloroform, and climb up the side of Shelly’s house to break in, so that took a lot of upper-arm strength. It was exhausting, obviously. But in the end, that’s why people love me, so it was all worth it.” Cruise went on to detail the difficulty of dropping Shelly off a plane in Dubai.