CANNES, FRANCE—Showered with praise for pulling off the spectacular feat, blockbuster actor Tom Cruise received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival Wednesday when he arrived for the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick with a cartwheel. “Wow, how does he do it? This is why he’s a movie star,” said festival attendee James Dupont, who appeared mesmerized as Cruise announced, “Hey, everyone, look at me!” and raised two hands high into the air, proceeding to execute the most daring cartwheel ever witnessed on the red carpet at Cannes. “I can’t believe he did that! He could’ve died, you know. You don’t see a lot of actors able to do a cartwheel like he does. Most of them use stunt doubles, but not Tom Cruise! He must’ve had to train for months. Oh my God, he’s about to do a somersault, too—I’m crying.” At press time, the crowd was reportedly dazzled by Tom Cruise running up the stairs to the stage two steps at a time.