Tom Steyer Drops Out Of Democratic Presidential Race

Billionaire former hedge fund executive Tom Steyer, who spent over $260 million of his own money on his presidential bid, has dropped out of the race after taking third place in the South Carolina primary on Saturday. What do you think?

“You can suspend a campaign, but you can’t suspend whatever it was he stood for.” Jackson Strong • Artisanal Pharmacist

“Dang, the periphery won’t be the same without him.” Dylan Tanaka • Presbyterian Janitor

