SAN FRANCISCO—Acknowledging the theory that everything could be leading up to the greatest advertising campaign of all time, local man 47-year-old Dale Rosenberg told reporters Tuesday that it was too early to tell if the recent celebrity deaths were part of a viral pre-Super Bowl ad rollout. “Sure, the deaths of Betty White, Louie Anderson, and Bob Saget could just be a spate of tragic losses, but we still can’t rule out these ‘coincidences’ coming together into a satisfying 30-second spot where all of them are revealed to be alive during the NFL championship,” said Rosenberg, explaining that it was reasonable to assume that companies like Coca-Cola or Pepsi, who spend millions of dollars for a few seconds of airtime during the Super Bowl, could put together this whole campaign to generate buzz after millions of viewers suddenly realize that the celebrities they had mourned were “miraculously” still alive and well and drinking their brand’s soda, but he wasn’t completely sold on the premise. “It would be pretty genius to fake these sad events just for a heartwarming interaction in a commercial, like Meat Loaf singing a duet with Ronnie Spector while sharing a bag of Doritos. While it seems awfully convenient for John Madden to up and die so close to Super Bowl LVI, I’d love to see him on TV tossing a football to Sidney Poitier in the first commercial of the first ad break after kick-off, before Peter Bogdanovich pops up and yells, ‘Cut.’ Still, I’m not entirely convinced it’s all for a viral ad campaign.” Rosenberg added that he would be able to know for sure over the next few weeks depending on which big names succumbed to illness or old age.

