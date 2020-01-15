Top 10 Things To Do In New York City

Empire State Building

Midtown skyscraper where people go to snap a memorable photo or trudge into yet another day of soulless, mind-numbing work.

Statue Of Liberty

Also known as Lady Liberty, this colossal sculpture historically served to welcome Americans who had traveled across the continent to find a new home in the Atlantic Ocean. Her appearance in New York Harbor was a sign that, at last, the vast saltwater abyss was close at hand.

Carnegie Hall

If you get the chance, you should visit Carnegie Hall and play a sold-out show for almost 4,000 people. While it might not initially be on your itinerary to become an internationally renowned musician, you should definitely take the opportunity to perform at the world-famous concert venue.

Times Square

Here you can transfer to the N, Q, R, 1, 2, 3, S, and 7 trains.

The New York City Eyes

These two disembodied eyes that hover unceasingly over Manhattan without ever closing truly prove that this is the city that never sleeps!

Guggenheim Museum

Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, this iconic museum is unspooling at a rate of 20 feet per year and is expected to completely unravel onto the sidewalk within a decade.

New York Hot Dog

The city is famous for its street vendors, so why not take one or two bites out of a genuine New York frankfurter before deciding to throw the rest in the garbage.

Broadway Show

New York City is home to a wide variety of theater options—Les Misérables, The Lion King, and The Phantom Of The Opera, among others—though the performers’ thick New York accents sometimes make the dialogue and musical numbers unpleasant to listen to.

Be Dragged By A Horse Through Central Park

There is nothing more romantic than wrapping your arms around a special someone as you are pulled by a rope connecting your ankles to the horse’s bridle.

Price Locals Out Of The Neighborhood

New Yorkers love to price low-income residents out of neighborhoods they’ve lived in for decades. Whenever you’re in any part of New York City, you’re already contributing to this complex market process that works to displace whole communities.

