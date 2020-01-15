Empire State Building
Midtown skyscraper where people go to snap a memorable photo or trudge into yet another day of soulless, mind-numbing work.
Also known as Lady Liberty, this colossal sculpture historically served to welcome Americans who had traveled across the continent to find a new home in the Atlantic Ocean. Her appearance in New York Harbor was a sign that, at last, the vast saltwater abyss was close at hand.
If you get the chance, you should visit Carnegie Hall and play a sold-out show for almost 4,000 people. While it might not initially be on your itinerary to become an internationally renowned musician, you should definitely take the opportunity to perform at the world-famous concert venue.
Here you can transfer to the N, Q, R, 1, 2, 3, S, and 7 trains.
These two disembodied eyes that hover unceasingly over Manhattan without ever closing truly prove that this is the city that never sleeps!
Designed by Frank Lloyd Wright, this iconic museum is unspooling at a rate of 20 feet per year and is expected to completely unravel onto the sidewalk within a decade.
The city is famous for its street vendors, so why not take one or two bites out of a genuine New York frankfurter before deciding to throw the rest in the garbage.
New York City is home to a wide variety of theater options—Les Misérables, The Lion King, and The Phantom Of The Opera, among others—though the performers’ thick New York accents sometimes make the dialogue and musical numbers unpleasant to listen to.
There is nothing more romantic than wrapping your arms around a special someone as you are pulled by a rope connecting your ankles to the horse’s bridle.
New Yorkers love to price low-income residents out of neighborhoods they’ve lived in for decades. Whenever you’re in any part of New York City, you’re already contributing to this complex market process that works to displace whole communities.