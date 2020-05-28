Top 9 Black Plague FAILS

Illustration for article titled Top 9 Black Plague FAILS

Better come quick, Doc, these sick people are REALLY burning up!

Illustration for article titled Top 9 Black Plague FAILS

GROSS! Another dead guy! FAIL!

Illustration for article titled Top 9 Black Plague FAILS

Don’t worry, guys. God can cure the bubonic plague….NOT! EPIC FAIL!

Illustration for article titled Top 9 Black Plague FAILS

I’m not so sure I’d be dancing if I was dead. LOL. FAIL.

Illustration for article titled Top 9 Black Plague FAILS

Well, at least they put all these dead guys together! FAIL.

Illustration for article titled Top 9 Black Plague FAILS

These guys have boils ALL OVER their body! SMH

Illustration for article titled Top 9 Black Plague FAILS

HELP HELP! I’m being burned because I got the black death! FAIL!

Illustration for article titled Top 9 Black Plague FAILS

More disease ROFL.

Illustration for article titled Top 9 Black Plague FAILS

Aww what’s the matter? Are you horsies starting to get sick too? EPIC FAIL!

