America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
Entertainment

Topher Grace Comes Out In Support Of Giving Danny Masterson Electric Chair

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Topher Grace Comes Out In Support Of Giving Danny Masterson Electric Chair

LOS ANGELES—In a heartfelt letter addressed to the judge overseeing his former That ’70s Show co-star’s trial, actor Topher Grace came out Monday in support of giving Danny Masterson the electric chair. “While I’m aware Danny is facing a prison sentence of 30 years to life, based on his character, he should be executed immediately in the most painful, violent way possible,” wrote Grace, who cited a friendship that spanned more than two decades as the basis for his belief that Masterson deserved to be strapped to a chair and slapped across the face before having a shock of 2,500 volts of electricity administered directly to his body. “I know Danny better than most people in the world, so trust me when I say that the electric chair would ultimately be too humane of a way for him to die. I’d ask for the guillotine if it were a legal form of execution. And if possible, I’d like to be the one to do it.” At press time, Grace also came out in support of giving former co-stars Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher the chair for their letter requesting a lenient sentence for Masterson and their subsequent apology video.

Watch
Department Of Transportation Announces $1 Billion Investment In Horses
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
This Week’s Most Viral News: September 08, 2023
Friday 12:03PM
Economy Collapses After 10-Year-Old Boy Spends Entire U.S. GDP On Fortnite Skins
Thursday 12:21PM