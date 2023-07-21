Tornado Destroys Pfizer Plant In North Carolina

A tornado in North Carolina ripped through a Pfizer pharmaceutical facility that produces nearly 25% of all sterile injectable medicines used in U.S. hospitals, sparking concerns about worsening drug shortages. What do you think?

“I hope this doesn’t prevent me fro m being able to afford the drugs I can’t afford.” Sienna Kern, Preservationist

“I found a syringe on the sidewalk if that helps?” Brad Dickerson, Unemployed

