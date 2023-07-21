Tornado Destroys Pfizer Plant In North Carolina

A tornado in North Carolina ripped through a Pfizer pharmaceutical facility that produces nearly 25% of all sterile injectable medicines used in U.S. hospitals, sparking concerns about worsening drug shortages. What do you think?
“I hope this doesn’t prevent me from being able to afford the drugs I can’t afford.”
Sienna Kern, Preservationist
“I found a syringe on the sidewalk if that helps?”
Brad Dickerson, Unemployed
“Never thought I’d have to connect the dots between climate change and my Viagra supply.”
Lance Jakobsen, Marine Firefighter