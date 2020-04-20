Tour De France Postponed Until August

The International Cycling Union announced the Tour de France has been postponed until late August, the first time the race has not been held in July since WWII, though public health experts warn that even with delays the event could trigger a resurgence of coronavirus across Europe. What do you think?

“This is exactly the type of rumor I would spread if I were trying to get a head start. ” Carlos Ventura, Phantom Limb Researcher

“Luckily, the French don’t get too hung up on tradition.” Edwina Simon, Pill Splitter

“And will it still be on bikes?” Kirby Ishman, Egg Chef