Tourist Filmed Carving Girlfriend’s Name Into Rome’s Colosseum

A tourist in Rome was filmed carving his name and the name of his apparent girlfriend into the wall of the famous Colosseum, defacing the nearly 2,000-year-old building. What do you think?
“Who’s to say their love won’t last another 2,000 years?”
Vicky Leonard, Punchcard Collector
This Week's Most Viral News: June 30, 2023
“I’m just glad Nero isn’t alive to see this.”
Samuel Kleiner, Scam Artiste
“You’re telling me that a monument built by slavery isn’t perfect anymore?”
Cesar Rahman, Cigarette Scavenger