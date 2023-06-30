Tourist Filmed Carving Girlfriend’s Name Into Rome’s Colosseum

A tourist in Rome was filmed carving his name and the name of his apparent girlfriend into the wall of the famous Colosseum, defacing the nearly 2,000-year-old building. What do you think?

“Who’s to say their lov e won’t last another 2,000 years?” Vicky Leonard, Punchcard Collector

“I’m just glad Nero isn’t alive to see this.” Samuel Kleiner, Scam Artiste

