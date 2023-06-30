America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Tourist Filmed Carving Girlfriend’s Name Into Rome’s Colosseum

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

A tourist in Rome was filmed carving his name and the name of his apparent girlfriend into the wall of the famous Colosseum, defacing the nearly 2,000-year-old building. What do you think?

“Who’s to say their love won’t last another 2,000 years?”

Vicky Leonard, Punchcard Collector

Watch
This Week's Most Viral News: June 30, 2023
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Turtle Fact: Did You Know?
Wednesday 3:11PM
Biden Asks Americans To Come Sit By Him And Keep Him Company Until The End
Monday 12:41PM

“I’m just glad Nero isn’t alive to see this.”

Samuel Kleiner, Scam Artiste

Advertisement

“You’re telling me that a monument built by slavery isn’t perfect anymore?”

Cesar Rahman, Cigarette Scavenger